Come out, let loose and enjoy Newton Day on July 17, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Wade Park. Activities will include: Fire vs. LE Softball Game, Community Softball Games, Youth Softball Games, Community Kickball Games, Community Basketball Games, Food & Product Vendors, and a Car Show. Wade Park is located at 303 Margurite Avenue in Newton. There are few Vendor spots available. For vendor, softball or kickball registrations, contact Demarius Evans at 601-678-6086 or demarius.evans@theblackcollections.com.