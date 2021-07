We invite you to worship with us at Good Hope M.B. Church in Hickory on August 1 as we have our Homecoming/Revival Celebration, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a worship service. Our Revival service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Dwyane Smith will be the speaker for this service. Our dedication ceremony will follow. Good Hope M.B. Church is located at 12 Little I-20 Road in Lawrence.