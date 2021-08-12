The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. will hold a Public Hearing in Newton County for 2022 Community Service Block Grant (CSBG), Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Weatherization Assistance Program (WX). The hearing will be held at the Chamber of Commerce, located at 128 South Main Street in Newton, on August 12 at 10 a.m. The purpose of the hearing is to discuss planned changes for 2022. All persons in Newton County are encouraged to attend. For additional info, please contact Case Manager Jacqueline Robinson at 601-683-2733.