The Miracles will be in concert at Antioch Baptist Church on August 15, during the 10:30 a.m. service. The Miracles is a nationally renowned choir of musically gifted adults with intellectual disabilities. The choir is made up of 20 men and women who live at The Baddour Center, a community for adults with intellectual disabilities, located in Senatobia, Miss. Their mission is to praise God through music, bridge attitude barriers that may exist towards persons with intellectual disabilities and share the mission of The Baddour Center. For more information, contact Glenda Worrell at 601-917-3234.