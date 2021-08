The Newton Theatre Company is excited to announce auditions for our upcoming adult musical production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer! Audition dates are set for Saturday, August 28 at 10 a.m., Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m., and Monday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Newton. Please visit our page, Newton Theatre Company at the Roxy, on Facebook for detailed information and audition requirements!