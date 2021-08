Kids in K4-6th grade are invited to Newton County High School Pee-Wee Cheer Clinic at the NCHS Gym on August 14. Participants will learn cheers, chants, jumps and basic stunts from the NCHS cheerleaders. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the event will run from 9-11:30 a.m. A Showcase will be at 11:30 a.m. and spectators are welcomed to attend. Cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt. Participants should wear cheer or athletic shoes and bring a water bottle. A small snack will be provided.