IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: A.L.K
A MINOR
NANCY J. WILKERSON
PLAINTIFF
VS.
CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 21-CV-112
OLIVIA KELLER
DEFENDANT
AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT OF
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LAUDERDALE
Nancy J. Wilkerson, personally appeared in the State of Mississippi, before me, the undersigned notary public for the aforesaid jurisdiction, and she was sworn by me, and she stated under oath as follows:
I, Nancy J. Wilkerson, state under oath that, after diligent search and inquiry, I am unaware of any person, within the State of Mississippi or outside the State of Mississippi, living or dead, who claims or purports to be the father of A.L.K., or who has ever claimed or purported to be the father of A.L.K. The Post Office address and street address of any putative father of A.L.K. are unknown after diligent search and inquiry.
THIS the 4th day of August 2021.
NANCY J. WILKERSON
SWORN to and SUBSCRIBED
before me, this the
4th day of August 2021.
Hedy I. Dayton
NOTARY PUBLIC
COMMISSION EXPIRES: 08/01/2023
Publish Dates: August 18,
August 25 and September 1