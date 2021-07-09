IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: A.L.K

A MINOR

NANCY J. WILKERSON

PLAINTIFF

VS.

CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 21-CV-112

OLIVIA KELLER

DEFENDANT

AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT OF

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF LAUDERDALE

Nancy J. Wilkerson, personally appeared in the State of Mississippi, before me, the undersigned notary public for the aforesaid jurisdiction, and she was sworn by me, and she stated under oath as follows:

I, Nancy J. Wilkerson, state under oath that, after diligent search and inquiry, I am unaware of any person, within the State of Mississippi or outside the State of Mississippi, living or dead, who claims or purports to be the father of A.L.K., or who has ever claimed or purported to be the father of A.L.K. The Post Office address and street address of any putative father of A.L.K. are unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

THIS the 4th day of August 2021.

NANCY J. WILKERSON

SWORN to and SUBSCRIBED

before me, this the

4th day of August 2021.

Hedy I. Dayton

NOTARY PUBLIC

COMMISSION EXPIRES: 08/01/2023

Publish Dates: August 18,

August 25 and September 1