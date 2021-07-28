UNION PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT
2021-2022 BUDGET SYNOPSIS
The Union Public School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget on Monday, August 9, 2021. The following is the breakdown of the budget:
Revenue
Local Sources $1,508,569
State Sources $6,362,284
Federal Sources $4,540,914
Sixteenth Section $119,187
Total Revenues $12,530,954
Expenditures
Instruction $6,204,633
Support Services $3,768,309
Non-Instructional $687,284
Facilities $1,775,200
Sixteenth Section $21,000
Debt Service Principal $48,000
Debt Service Interest $23,637
Total
Expenditures $12,528,063
Publish August 18