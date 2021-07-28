REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of Union (OWNER) requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services on an as needed basis for the following programs: Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds; Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund; and the Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.

You are invited to submit three (3) copies of a proposal, in accordance with this request, by mail or hand-delivered to: Office of the Town Clerk, Union Town Hall, 404 Bank Street, Union, MS (PH: 601-774-9422), no later than 2 p.m., on August 26, 2021.

Selection of a Engineer will be based on the criteria established in this Legal advertisement. Engineer(s) shall not submit any cost or price information with their proposals. Engineer(s) should submit complete proposals sufficient for final selection of the most qualified engineer. The Engineer will be responsible for assisting with project funding applications including the preparation of facility plan(s), if necessary, and, if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and policies. The scope of work includes, but is not limited to, the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications; 2) distribute bid documents; 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation; 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts; 5) hold pre-construction conference; and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the OWNER and approve all payment requests.

The OWNER is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The OWNER encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Women-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals.

All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points), and Project Knowledge (20 Points).To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

• Qualifications –The qualifications of the firm and persons assigned to the project;

• Experience – The firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, the project activities, and the status of the projects;

• Project Knowledge – Familiarity with the OWNER’s infrastructure and the proposed funding programs

The OWNER will designate a selection committee to evaluate each proposal. The selection committee may hold proposals for a period to not exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

The OWNER will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the selection committee and determined to be the most advantageous to the OWNER, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. The contract will be on a fixed price basis. The OWNER has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

By: Mayor Bradley Capps

Town of Union, Mississippi

Publication Date: August 18, 2021