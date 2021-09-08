East Central Community College is hosting its second free COVID-19 vaccination clinic of the fall semester on Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the campus in Decatur. Rush Health Systems is sponsoring the clinic with the college. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Huff Auditorium parking lot in front of Founders Gym. The clinic will be walk-up and drive-thru. Those who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic held on campus on Aug. 19 should return for the second dose on Sept. 8. Rush will also offer the first dose for those who have not received it yet.