East Central Community College will hold its annual “Meet the Warriors” preseason pep rally at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. Originally scheduled for Aug. 30, the event was postponed due to Hurricane Ida. The public is invited to this family-friendly pep rally to be held in front of Huff Auditorium in front of campus on Broad Street in Decatur. Fans are encouraged to come early and bring law chairs for seating.