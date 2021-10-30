The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Mississippi will hold a meeting in Decatur on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at Newton County Post 89 Hut, located off of Highway 15. Lunch will be provided. This will be a Leadership Workshop and we invite all American Legion Auxiliary current members and anyone interested in our Mission of service to our Veterans, Military, Children and Community. This meeting is for those members of District 5 in Forest, Carthage, Newton, Meridian, Philadelphia, Louisville, Dekalb and surrounding areas. Any questions should be referred to Phyllis Moran at 228-586-9560 or Dist. 5 President Wendy Walters at 662-674-5708.