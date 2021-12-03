The MSU Extension in Newton County asks you to take part in Project Purse from Nov. 15-Dec. 3. In prior years, they have asked for donations of new or gently used purses filled with toiletries and other items to individuals living in community-based residential housing. CHANGE FOR 2021: This year, they request backpacks or large tote bags ONLY. No purses or small bags. Drop off is located at the MSU Extension Office in Decatur. Please sanitize prior to drop-off. If you have questions, call Katrina McCalphia at 601-635-7011 or follow them on Facebook: Newton County Extension Office.