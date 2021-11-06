The Women’s Missionary Society of Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church will be holding their Annual Auction Fundraiser for Missions on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the church’s Family Life Building. Concession-style food will be sold (take-out available) from 5-6 p.m. This unique auction of a variety of handcrafted pieces, homemade baked goods and many other items will begin at 6 p.m. Mt. Zion CMC is located on Highway 15, five miles south of Union. Mark your calendar for a great evening for a great cause!