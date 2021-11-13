GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be held Nov. 13, from 2-4 p.m., at First Baptist Church Lake. The cost is $5. The seminar features video interviews with counselors and grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide, filled with practical tips for daily helpl through the holiday season. Refreshments will be served. Please go to fbclake.org/surviving-the-holidays to see a short video and to register.