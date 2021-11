Cornerstone COGIC will be hosting a Humanna sign up event on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. A Humanna Representative will be there to sign up any that qualifies for all the free benefits that they offer. If you need more information or want to sign in early, contact MSN Machell Frazier at 601-357-0760. Social distancing will be observed at this event, so please wear your mask and distance yourself by six feet. Cornerstone COGIC is located at 244 Newton Calhoun Road in Newton.