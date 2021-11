The Newton Theatre Company is excited to announce auditions for our spring youth musical, Sister Act Jr., under the direction of Jonathon Thorne! Auditions for ages 5th through 12th grade will be held at the Roxy Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.