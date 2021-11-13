The Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club is presenting the Decatur Christmas Decorating Competition to help the town get into the Christmas Spirit. All businesses and homes inside the city limits of Decatur are invited to take part in this Christmas Lights competition. There are two categories: Business and Residential. There are cash prizes for first, second and third place. Judging will take place Dec. 10-12. Winners will be announced Dec. 13. This is the perfect time to showcase your creativity and earn all the bragging rights! So come on Decatur, let’s make this town shine!