Ann Hunter Burkes was born August 14, 1944 and departed this world on July 27, 2022. Services will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Newton County Funeral Home North. Visitation is at 2 p.m. with the memorial service at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger C. Burkes and her parents Homer and Ola Hunter. She is survived by two sisters Sue (Brad) Pierce and Jane (Ric) Smith. Surviving nieces are Becky Clark, Lauren (Mike) Reid, Shannon (Patrick) Riggs, and a nephew Billy Greenfield. She also had several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving are several cousins.

Ann graduated from Decatur High School, East Central Junior College, attended Delta State University, and received her BS from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her father had to sign her first teaching contract because she was not yet the legal age of 21. She later received her Master and Specialist Degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. The major part of her educational career was spent at East Central Junior/Community College where she served as the librarian. Though she had no children, mothers can come in various forms. She was practically a mother to every East Central student that walked into the library’s doors seeking help. Ann served on many committees at East Central but her true passion was being a Phi Theta Kappa advisor. She took great pride in seeing that students excelled. She received a distinguished national award for Phi Theta Kappa advisors. She was instrumental in making the Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at East Central a national award winning chapter.

Her community activities included serving on the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, East Central Alumni Association, USM Alumni Association, Bobashela Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Kappa Kappa Iota teacher’s fraternity, Newton County Retired Educators, Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club, the Newton County Historical and Genealogical Society, and a member of Decatur United Methodist Church.

Ann was interested in a variety of hobbies. She and Roger were award winning photographers and members of the Meridian Camera Club. Other interests included needlepoint, weaving, embroidery, gardening, and other handcrafts. She was an avid reader and donated many books to libraries and organizations in the area.

She dearly loved all the cats that came into her life.

Memorials may be made to the Ann H. Burkes Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship at East Central Community College, P.O. Box 129, Decatur, MS 39327.