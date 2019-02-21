Joseph “Joe” Charles Gibbon, 83, of Newton, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home. He was born Wednesday, April 10, 1935 in Hickory, Mississippi.

Joe was a 1953 graduate of Hickory High School in which he and his teammates won the 1953 Basketball State Championship. Joe attended and graduated from The University of Mississippi in which he was a two-sport star in baseball and basketball. He was an All-SEC performer in baseball in 1956 and 1957. He was voted Most Outstanding Player in the College Regional Tournament. His team moved on to the College World Series and finished third. In 1957 he was selected as All-American and SEC MVP in basketball with a 30 point and 14 rebound per game average. Later that year he was drafted by the Boston Celtics of the NBA but opted to sign a pro-baseball contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a part of the 1960 World Series that won the championship over the New York Yankees.

In 1962 he married the love of his life, Donna Jean Price of Pittsburgh, PA. Joe played a total of 13 seasons in the majors: Pittsburgh '60-'65, San Francisco '66-'69, Pittsburgh '69-'70, Cincinnati '71, and Houston '72.

After baseball retirement he came back to Mississippi to raise "cattle and kids" in the Garlandville Community just south of Newton. Joe became the baseball coach at Clarke College in Newton from 1979 to 1987. He also coach in many youth baseball organizations; Newton Dixie Youth '74-'78, Chunky Baseball '78-'79 and Newton Babe Ruth in 1980 and 1985 to 1988.

He also cherished the memories of coaching the Newton Babe Ruth Seniors alongside Clarence "Red" Shimfessell from 1989-1998. Joe truly loved all of his players and enjoyed becoming friends with the parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Newton County Funeral Home-South in Newton, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Newton County Funeral Home-South. Burial will follow in the Garlandville Methodist Church Cemetery in the Garlandville Community. Dr. Randy Rich and Mr. Mack Fanning will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home-South is in charge of arrangements. (601) 683-2152

He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Price Gibbon; his parents, Eugene and Elsie Gibbon; his sister, Jean Johnson; his brother-in-law, Robert Price.

Survivors include his children, Joe Gibbon Jr., David Gibbon (Kristi), Jennifer Gibbon Seal, Luke Gibbon (Dawn), and Dan Gibbon; his brother, Billy Gibbon (Lucille); his sister-in-law, Nancy Price; four grandchildren, Jenna Seal, Ella Gibbon, Gus Gibbon, and Avery Gibbon.

Pallbearers will be Wes Johnson, Chris Bond, Brian Long, David Pitts, Phil Ferguson, Dale Price, Donnie Shimfessell, and Wayne Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers are Dick Schofield, Frank Linzy, Luke Walker, Ole Miss Baseball and Basketball teammates, his teammates from the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, and also the players that he coached at Clarke College and all of the summer youth teams.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations to be made to the Clarke College Alumni Scholarship Fund and/or the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Museum.

