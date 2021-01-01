The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll.

The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

"Our Chancellor's Honor Roll students deserve a great deal of recognition for their pursuit of academic excellence and incredible achievements," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "These students represent some of the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi, and I'm thrilled to congratulate them for their pursuit of personal and academic greatness."

The following students from your area made the list:

Charles Caleb Dube of Union.

Trynica Euvonta Wash of Newton.

Alexandria Lexus Crenshaw of Hickory.

Caroline Anderson Smith of Newton.

Samantha Joy Powell of Hickory.

Andrea Baileigh Cleveland of Chunky.

Karlye Alyse Tolbird of Hickory.

John David West of Newton.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

