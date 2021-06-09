Olive Jo Veenstra, 74, of Hickory went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving husband and all of her children. She was born Sunday, Jan. 26, 1947, in Newton.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North. Funeral Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The Rev Gary Howse will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jo was a natural nurturer who was beloved by all she encountered. Called “Mama Jo” by all of her children’s friends, Jo was a caregiver whose hospitality was unmatched. Jo was involved in multiple ministries including youth, women’s, singles, and Sunday school. She was an avid gardener that prepared meals for all that entered her home. Jo knew the importance of family and spent her years visiting, loving, calling, and sending cards to each and every one of her relatives. Her legacy continues in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Dell Gilmore, and one sister, Alice Maley.

Survivors include her husband, Jacob H. Veenstra; children, Beth Evans (Doug), Jaki Miles (Lester) and Jacob B. Veenstra (Katie); grandchildren, Hannah Bates, Lily Miles, Olivia Veenstra and Levi Veenstra; sister, Angie Moore (Sam); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be her nephews, Jack Maley Sr., Kevin Moore, Ben Stubbs, Daniel Stubbs, Jordan Stubbs, Peyton Burgess, Parker Burgess, Jack Maley Jr., Andrew Maley, Russell Maley, Michael Price and Logan McDowell.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gideons International or Hickory United Methodist Church.