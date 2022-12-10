﻿Man, it feels like this is the first time in many years that we’ve actually had a fall season.

Yes, I realize the fall in Mississippi and the South feels a little different than other parts of the country. Our fall may start out needing a decent-warmth jacket, sweater or hoodie, but by lunch time, you could almost be in shorts again only to return to that hoodie or jacket when we are watching high school football on Friday nights.

But it does feel good out there. I realize that things are really dry out there right now. The danger of fires is extremely high compared to what it normally is.

However, when it actually feels like the thermometer temperature says, that’s just special here. In the summertime, we usually add at least 10 degrees to the actual temperature due to the humidity.

And in October, it’s not uncommon to see hot and humid weather. I can’t tell you how many football seasons I’ve been through that I just about wore shorts every week because it never truly cooled off. By the way, I am talking about the regular season.

Now the postseason, that’s totally different. When the calendar hits November, it really does get cold for football. Those playoff games can be downright cold with windchills in the teens.

September and October are supposed to be our transitional months where we have some really nice weather. And this year, it has been just that. The leaves are beginning to change. The humidity is gone. It actually seems like summer is gone, although I do wonder if we don’t get a late warm-up before the year is out.

When the weather is like this, it’s great to go out and sit on the porch and watch the sunrises and sunsets. It’s made for backyard football games and other activities.

And we need to take time to enjoy this because it will be gone before much longer. The sun will set by 5:30 in a few weeks.

During this autumn, take time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Build a fire in the firepit. Relax with some apple cider or hot chocolate and enjoy life.

Brent can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.