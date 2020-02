On March 5, 1963, Christian Bryden Reed was born to James Scott and Sandra Lee Reed in Quincy, Illinois. He was the oldest of three children, with a brother Curtis Scott Reed born four years later, and a sister Shannon Kelly Reed, who was six years younger. His mother passed away about five years ago, while his father lives in Texas.

