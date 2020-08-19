Randy always supported teachers. One day when many of us went to eat at a local restaurant during a teacher work day, we saw Brother Randy. When we started to pay for our lunch, the cashier told us our bill had been paid by an anonymous person. But, we all knew-all 10-15 of us!

When teachers have car rider or bus duty, we are out in all types of conditions- rain, heat, snow-anything to keep the students safe. Although most days it goes unnoticed, one day it didn’t. Brother Randy stopped in front our school early one morning and passed out gift cards to all of the teachers outside on duty. What a wonderful, thoughtful, caring man! He made us all feel appreciated.

Gina Gordon Hollingsworth is a teacher with the Newton County School District and a former teacher with the Newton Municipal School District. She is from Decatur.