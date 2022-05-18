Whenever a racially motivated crime attracts national attention, it’s not too hard to find a link that involves Mississippi.

And sure enough, after this past weekend’s attack at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y., where an 18-year old is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others, a story in The Washington Post noted that U.S. Sen. Theodore Bilbo of Mississippi once made the same claim as this kid allegedly did — that a “great replacement theory” exists to remove white people in favor of immigrants of other races.

As you will see, there is no need for a liberal theory or strategy or secret plan to change the white-majority population in America. White people of all ages and political persuasions are doing this by themselves.

Meanwhile, the story about Bilbo is a reminder of what a hateful demagogue, and embarrassment to this state, he really was. The legislative staffer who removed his statue from display in the state Capitol really did perform a public service.

Bilbo was governor twice before serving in the Senate from 1935-47. He won a third term in 1946, but criticism of his politics was growing across the country, and he never got sworn in before dying of cancer in August 1947.

Bilbo detailed his beliefs in his 1947 book “Take Your Choice: Separation or Mongrelization.” He called for sending the descendants of slaves back to Africa and said mixed-race societies “cannot maintain a culture.”

He said the white race was in jeopardy in America, predicting that in nine generations, or about 300 years, there would be no white or Black people — only yellow or brown.

Bilbo is lucky he died when he did. If the cancer hadn’t killed him, the civil rights movement in the 1950s and the extension of voting rights to Southern Blacks in the 1960s surely would have. But the ideas that he proudly promoted live on, as we saw once again over the weekend.

The thing is, if this 18-year-old man-child is guilty of these crimes in Buffalo, he didn’t attack the group that’s the biggest so-called “threat” to white America. He was shooting at Black people, but the Hispanic population is growing far more rapidly.

Black women in 2019 delivered 548,000 babies. But Hispanic women gave birth to 886,000 babies in 2019, continuing a trend that makes them the country’s most rapidly growing minority population.

Among whites, the problem is not a secret plot. It’s a clear choice to have fewer children.

In 2000, white women gave birth to 3.2 million babies. In 2019, though, they had only 1.9 million.

However, something can be done about this. So here’s a plan for any white men who are radically fearful about a plot to eliminate their race: Get an education. Then get a job. Manage your finances to live on your own and prove that you can take care of yourself. Find other hobbies besides surfing the internet or playing video games all night.

And then, at work, church, an online dating site — wherever! — find a compatible woman and start having children. Two parents need a minimum of three kids in order to increase the population, right? Marriage is preferred but not required, as present trends make clear.

Be forewarned: Fatherhood will demand a lot of your time and money for many years. To do it right, you have to be a dad, not just the guy who was in the room at conception.

In a normal world it would be reward enough to raise good kids who become successful adults. But if the idea of “preventing a minority takeover” is what motivates you, live that dream.

More seriously: This plan creates lives. It does not end them. It’s so much better than randomly firing a gun at innocent people. This has worked for generations. It can work for you.

— Jack Ryan, McComb Enterprise-Journal