On the Sunday before my 92-year-old husband died, the entire family gathered to learn that his days on earth were numbered. As they surrounded his bed, each one gave loving expressions of their love and how much he had meant to them throughout their lives. As the last one spoke, I asked him what he would like to say to them. Although he had not talked much in the preceding days, he spoke very clearly and quoted verbatim John 3:16 and followed that passage with the entire 23rd Psalm. Those passages gave evidence to our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of the hope that we have for this life and for eternity. His last words resound in each of our hearts. "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want." (Psalm 23:1)

Reflecting back on our 71 years of marriage, it seems we have lived in the best of times - and sadly, we are now living in the worst of times we have seen in America. No nation has ever been more blessed than the United States. In America's glory days, our citizens honored God and acknowledged with grateful hearts the bountiful blessings he has showered on us. America has enjoyed unprecedented wealth, freedom, and influence. From a nation that was built recognizing the Sovereignty of God, we are now living in a nation that has dismissed God and has turned to numerous idols, including power, luxury, immorality - anything that we make the ultimate - rather than God.

The nation is in a fight against tyranny. OUR RELIGIOUS LIBERTIES ARE IN PERIL. Christians and the American family are under siege. Daily the Left, even our own government, continues to attack God's design for marriage, his established plan for manhood and womanhood, the relentless pursuit against our unborn children and the sanctity of life. IN THESE LAST DAYS, THERE IS URGENCY TO TURN TO THE LORD WHILE THERE IS TIME. The standard for our way of living is found in the Holy Bible.

Trends today are dramatic and dangerous - and changing so quickly. Certainly, there is reason for concern about the direction the future is heading. It is important to go to Bible prophecy and gain the perspective that is so desperately needed. When Israel, God's chosen nation, turned to idols and refused to turn back to God, he sent them into slavery under pagan nations.

Judi McLeod recently reported in the Canada Free Press that working behind the scenes, efforts are underway to transform America into a Marxist Socialist state imposing policies that turn unknowing masses into slaves and warning that Conservatives have but a small window to stop such an insidious move. When the Communists took over Russia by violence in 1917, their doctrine declared there is no God and included the elimination of the validity of religious marriage.

Some cultural trends that women thought were such a good idea at the beginning have now proven to be disastrous. Feminist author Louise Perry stated in her book The Case Against the Sexual Revolution that the sexual revolution which began in the 1960s has been a disaster for women. To quote her, "Today's sexual culture is destructive, divorcing love and commitment from sex and favoring one-night stands, casual 'hook-ups' and 'friends with benefits' arrangements. Worse still, it pressures them into promiscuity, bombards them with violent pornography and tells them to enjoy being humiliated and assaulted in bed..." She goes on to say, "The monogamous marriage model is the best solution yet discovered to the problems presented by child-rearing." Her advice to young women of today is "get married and do your best to stay married."

All segments of society have changed and not for the better. Of grave concern is the Critical Race Theory which activity and curriculum are pushing radical racist propaganda in school districts, government agency training manuals - and in military training materials. Parents, grandparents and concerned citizens are now boldly rising up to expose this radical agenda. CRT is an assault on our culture and is being used to target and indoctrinate children for political ends. Sadly, instead of seeking to unite Americans, educational leaders, as well as business and political leaders and the media have backed the power of "cancel culture" and are attempting to silence anyone who challenges them. (Some excerpts from "CRT: A Citizen's Handbook by Judicial Watch, Inc.")

The changes in America occurred slowly in the beginning - but now seem to be escalating at a very rapid pace. America was founded on Judeo-Christian values and faith. That biblical foundation has now been shaken. There has been a departure from the faith that defined the nation...a departure in spirituality, in morality and ethics, in culture, and worldview. The rebellion against the eternal laws of God include many of the laws passed by our own U.S. Congress, the Supreme Court, and some states' legislative bodies.

The only hope for America is to return to God. America now stands in defiance of His established ways and stands in danger of His judgment. "A nation that has been given a reprieve for the purpose of turning back but spurns that chance will have nothing left but the prospect of judgment." (The Paradigm, Jonathan Cahn)

Today's cultural narrative says Christians are intolerant, exclusive, and offensive. We have been called "Bible thumpers" and "deplorables." The state of the culture is looking increasingly dire and hopeless to and for believers. Our future seems to be sealed in the direction of immorality, godlessness, and persecution. Even when our culture discounts, disparages, and discords us, we are to rest in the assurances and promises of God and keep our eyes focused on Him. Now is the time to be bold and stand against the evil tidal wave that is sweeping across this land.

Note the polling data from YouGov (Jan. 14-20, 2022) which reveals the following information taken from the U.S. Census Bureau which comprises the numbers of demographic groups across the U.S.: Native Americans - 1%; Jewish - 2%; Black - 12%; Hispanic - 17%; Asian - 6%; White - 64%; Transgender - 0.6%; Gay or lesbian - 3%; Bisexual - 4%; Atheist - 3%; Muslin - 1%; Christian - 70%. Household income over $500,000 - 1%. Look at those numbers! Are we not allowing minority groups to set the standards?

The Lord is our shepherd, and God wants us to have what is best for us. He knows what we need better than we do. As long as we trust him as our shepherd, he will lead us to places of safety. He knows how to direct us away from places where we will stumble. Even when we have fallen, he can still rescue us.

Some may feel that there is no power great enough to deliver us from the terrible circumstances we have fallen into. God has enough power to control the entire universe and we know from his Word that God has provided a way for our sins to be paid for us and to be delivered from sin's grip.

WHAT A TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY CHRISTIANS HAVE! America received a dire warning on 9-11-01. God has given us a window of time to boldly proclaim Him as the Sovereign Lord and to exalt, praise, and thank Him for showering such bountiful blessings on this country. We are commanded to share the Gospel message with people across this land and around the world. His truth is the ultimate truth- and will stand forever...even in the dark valleys. Now is the time for Christians to pray fervently - and boldly proclaim "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16)

Oh, how I miss Tom's goodnight kiss and his last words to me, "Goodnight sweetheart. I love you." But one day we will both enjoy the glories and splendors of heaven - for eternity.

Mrs. Thomas W. Sanford

Brandon, MS 39042