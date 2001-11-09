MERIDIAN — The Riley Foundation Scholars Program is currently providing scholarship support to 10 talented students at Mississippi State-Meridian, including Riley Oubre, a junior elementary education major from Newton.

The competitive program provides two-year scholarship awards. Eligible students must have completed at least two years of study at a local community college with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale), as well as provide an essay and personal statement with their application.

The Riley Foundation, chartered in 1998, works to improve the quality of life for Meridian and Lauderdale County citizens through charitable grants. Its partnership with MSU-Meridian has led to many advancements including the developments of the MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts, the I. Alfred Rosenbaum Building, and the Robert B. Deen Jr. Building, all located downtown at the MSU Riley Campus.

For more information about establishing scholarships at MSU-Meridian, contact Jack McCarty, executive director of development for the MSU Foundation, at 662-325-9580 or jmccarty@foundation.msstate.edu.