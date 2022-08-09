So far, the reaction to President Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt, or $20,000 for Pell Grants, has been strongly negative. The only people who seem to like the idea are the students and families who will get the help, or advocates who think Biden should have been a whole lot more generous.

Catherine Rampell, a columnist for The Washington Post, is among the critics, even though she acknowledges there are many former college students who owe a lot of money that they may never be able to repay.

In addition to the debt forgiveness, Rampell noted that Biden plans to change how future loans will be repaid. But she added, “Unfortunately, his changes don’t address the underlying cause of big, unlikely-to-ever-get-repaid student debt balances: the high cost of college, particularly at scammy schools.”

After Rampell wrote last week that the debt forgiveness plan is a Democratic version of “trickle-down economics” because it will also help wealthy families, she got a bunch of emails from people telling her about their huge debts.

“Most of these correspondents have something in common: They attended low-quality for-profit schools,” she added. That’s a big part of the student debt problem, but the president seems unwilling to address it.

Rampell said a bunch of for-profit colleges have lousy track records — such as fewer than one-quarter of students completing requirements for a four-year degree within six years; or whose students have high rates of loan defaults or low rates of job placement.

While all for-profit institutions are not that bad, they are greatly over-represented among the poorest performers. “For-profit schools enroll only about a tenth of all students yet account for half of all student-loan defaults,” Rampell wrote.

It gets worse: According to her column, students at for-profit schools borrow a lot more than “demographically similar” students at other schools. The average tuition at two-year for-profit schools is $10,000 more than at community colleges. And schools with poor track records can get up to 90% of their money from government grants and loans. They even can continue getting government money after being sued for fraud by students.

Without access to government loans, she noted, a lot of these schools would go out of business. Which may not be a bad thing, since they seem to focus on enrolling indebted students instead of delivering a quality education that will lead to jobs and loan repayments.

The government can control student debt in the future by holding schools more accountable for performance before paying them to enroll indebted students. Rampell’s idea to direct more money to public institutions with good track records of graduating low-income students also makes sense.

But the fix is in. The more Washington guarantees college loans, the more expensive tuition will get. That makes more students dependent on borrowed money — which is lousy public policy.