Today, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that Mississippi has been awarded more than $495 million in the first round of the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). This funding is estimated to bring world-class, high-speed internet service to approximately 219,000 locations across Mississippi.

“Today’s awarding of $495 million is a direct result of all of us as Mississippians making broadband access a top public priority,” said Commissioner Presley. “Rural communities and small towns deserve the same high-speed internet service as exists in big cities.”

Some broadband providers bid as part of RDOF as part of a consortium. Individual winners will come later as the Public Service Commission processes applications for each winning provider. Each winner must be approved by the Commission.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure that we expedite the regulatory process in Mississippi,” said Commissioner Presley. “We must make sure these funds are going to our communities as quickly as possible, but also make sure we are good stewards of these precious taxpayer dollars.”

This round of funding from RDOF is approximately $9.2 billion nationally, with a future second round of funding expected to be approximately $11 billion. Mississippi is the second largest recipient in America as part of this round of funding, just behind California.