Below is a press release from 3MA:

Today the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, also known as 3MA, announced it will host Mississippi’s first ever medical marijuana convention this May.

The convention will take place on Thursday, May 5 at The Sheraton Refuge Hotel and Conference Center in Flowood.

“The passing of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act essentially creates an entire new industry here in Mississippi,” said Ken Newburger, 3MA Executive Director. “As the association for medical marijuana businesses in our state, we wanted to host the convention to educate business owners and help them get started on the right foot to make the best products available for Mississippi patients.”

3MA has secured a robust lineup of experts from around the country and here in Mississippi who will be speaking during the convention, including GrowGeneration, HORNE LLP, and American Cultivation Systems.

Governor Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act earlier this month, establishing the state’s first medical marijuana program. 3MA was instrumental in working with Legislators to create the bill that was overwhelmingly approved by both the House and the Senate and signed by the

governor. The new bill reflects key features of Initiative 65, which was approved by more than 74% of Mississippi voters last November, including broad access for patients, decision rights for certifying healthcare providers, a free market and sustainable revenue models and reasonable regulations.

Under the new bill, The Mississippi State Health Department is in charge of establishing rules and regulations for the medical marijuana program by June 2.

The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association represents the interests of the diverse group of business licenses in Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry. To learn more about 3MA, visit medicalmarijuanams.com or foloow them on social media.