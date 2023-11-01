• Company to create 56 jobs

• Project represents corporate investment of approximately $9 million

Shloop, a startup footwear manufacturer, is opening a sustainable manufacturing facility in Meridian. The project is a $9 million investment and will create 56 jobs.

The footwear factory will be housed in a circa 1930’s bakery building comprising 30,000 square feet of space in downtown Meridian and will manufacture footwear in a more sustainable manner using renewable energy, recycled materials, advanced molding and shoe recycling technologies.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance with building renovations and upgrades. The city of Meridian and Lauderdale County also will provide assistance.

Remodeling and opening the downtown building are part of plans to help revitalize downtown Meridian and promote community development and engagement. Shloop is working with Meridian Community College’s Workforce Development Center for the training and education of artisans and technicians for the footwear industry.

Shloop is presently seeking individuals with technical or hand-crafting skills to fill the new jobs.

"Shloop is another fantastic example of a Mississippi-grown company bringing innovation to the global marketplace. Entrepreneurs like the team at Shloop are key to the dynamic economic environment in Mississippi that is driving manufacturing and job creation. I greatly look forward to seeing their continued success and expansion in Meridian." – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Shloop’s investment is a great indicator of our state’s support of innovative startups. MDA is glad to assist Shloop as it creates jobs in Lauderdale County, and we thank the company for helping encourage a culture of innovation that is efficient and effective across our state.” – MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp

“Shloop is a sustainable footwear innovation and manufacturing company that will reduce the harmful environmental and societal impacts of footwear manufacturing. Through research, education and training of sustainable footwear production techniques and recycling options, we can stimulate the local economy through the creation of new career opportunities for artisans, designers, and technicians.” – Ryan Hunt, COO and Co-founder

“It is exciting to have Shloop located in downtown Meridian. This new business not only brings investments and jobs to our city, but it also gives new life to a building that has a great history. The city of Meridian looks forward to working with Ryan Hunt and other Shloop leadership as the company grows.” – Jimmie Smith, Mayor, City of Meridian

“The Board of Supervisors is excited and thankful for the investment and growth in our community being made by Shloop. We would like to extend our thanks to all who helped make this happen.” – Jonathan Wells, President, Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors

“Meridian and Lauderdale County continue to benefit from having many locally owned existing industries. Shloop is another example of local industry leaders choosing again to invest in our community and to employ our citizens. Thank you to the owners of Shloop. We look forward to growing with you.” – Bill Hannah, President/CEO, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation.

###

About Mississippi Development Authority

Mississippi Development Authority is the state’s lead economic and community development agency. MDA focuses on new business recruitment, existing business expansion, workforce training, and tourism promotion. For more information, visit MDA’s website at mississippi.org