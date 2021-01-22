Newton County residents should have Feb. 1, 2021 circled on their calendar. This is the day that the payment of property taxes is due.

You can pay your property taxes three different ways: online, in the tax assessor’s office or you can send your payment in by mail. The tax assessor’s office is located in Newton County Courthouse and you can find the link to pay online on newtoncountyms.net.

If you do not pay your property taxes on time, there will be added fees you will be responsible for paying. It will be one percent each month you do not pay the taxes up until August.

In August, the county will hold a tax sale. This is where the tax debt is bought. Each bidder that “wins” the debt pays it off and receives a lien on the property

If you qualify, make sure to file for homestead exemption. You can submit your application from Jan.1-April 1, 2021. If you qualify, you can receive a tax credit of up to $300.