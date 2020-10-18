While reading my Psalm for today, I was jolted by the first words I read from Psalms 60:1-3,“O God, you have rejected us, broken our defenses; you have been angry; oh, restore us. You have made the land to quake; you have torn it open; repair its breaches, for it totters. You have made your people see hard things; you have given us wine to drink that made us stagger.”

by L. Agnes Russell

America has been the most stable of all the nations for 244 years. On average, other nations change their constitutions every eight years, with some changing much more often due to civil unrest, wars, etc. Governments are set up, then toppled left and right across this planet on a constant basis. If you study the founding of our nation, you will realize that the men who set up our government did not do it haphazardly, but prayerfully, after much research into past governmental bodies and their constitutions; with the basic tenets of our nation’s contractual agreements deriving from the word of God.

America has been blessed immeasurably throughout those 244 years, with our poorest citizens being considered rich by the impoverished people of other continents. When Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, asked a European what the world would be like if America did not exist, the man’s answer was, “There would be a lot less freedom.” This nation has been the most benevolent of all, with the rest of the world knowing and expecting that the United States would be there with help in their times of need. Paraphrasing Kirk, he said that our nation has helped other countries fight for their freedoms and have only asked for land on which to bury our dead. One of the results has been South Korea, a country living in freedom and prosperity. Their Christians are known for their faithful prayer disciplines.

Looking back at Psalms 60, which I realize concerned ancient Israel, the founding generation called America New Israel, naming many of our cities and towns biblical names and calling the nation “a city set on a hill,” a phrase taken from Jesus’s words in Matthew 5:14. The result was that America has sent forth thousands of missionaries across the world, taking the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ while proving it by their love, self-sacrifice, and good deeds of every sort.

Presently, however, America is known as the biggest exporter of the practices of abortion, pornography, the occult, and perversions exploding from the internet, being tolerated and even encouraged by many leaders of this nation. Good is being called evil and evil is being lifted up as good. Over sixty-two million precious human beings have had their blood shed, which is crying out to God from the ground, just as did the blood of righteous Abel, for justice. This is a curse on our nation. It must be removed.

The Creator’s plan of each family being made up of a male as a husband and father, a female as a wife and mother, and their children, has been perverted and broken to smithereens by those who want freedom from traditional values and mores. Basic biology has been rejected, with little children being told in some American schools that they can choose whether to be a boy or a girl. Confusion and delusion clouds the minds of young people who are transgendered and transfigured from persons carrying the image of God, as He had planned for them, into the miseries of hormone treatments and surgical mutilation of their precious bodies. In some states, it is against the law for a counselor to help anyone who comes to him/her for help in changing back to exercising the sexuality of the gender of his/her birth.

Our country has made many mistakes, and presently she is writhing in the throes of a national contest between those who are praying for peace and stability to be restored and those who are determined to frame another form of government entirely, with citizens being free to abuse themselves and others at will. We are suffering the consequences of our own tolerance of the sins of our land. Even basic law and order is at stake, with police being disrespected and defunded.

Through the years, the Supreme Court has degraded the morals of our nation greatly. Millions of people are desirous of Roe vs. Wade of 1973 being reversed, to stop the murder of the innocent children of this land, while Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are in favor of a reversal of the 2015 court decision in Obergefell vs. Hodges, which made same-sex marriage legal.

The American Center of Law and Justice has printed a list of things at stake in the upcoming election. To quote Jay Seculow, their Chief Counsel who has won cases before the Supreme Court, “Liberals aren’t secretive about their goals: To take control—to take down Christians and conservatives—to discard our institutions.” The following list is of things ACLJ promotes and which the Republican platform either explicitly or implicitly promotes.

ACLJ states “the Radical Leftists” are against everything listed here:

Life School Choice for Our Nation’s Children and Families

Defunding the abortion behemoth Exposing and Stopping Deep State Lies and Abuses

Planned Parenthood National Security and Controlled Borders

Constitutional Law and Order Your Free Speech Rights

Religious Liberty Support for America’s Ally Israel

Again, we learn the Old Testament that God used a wicked, pagan king by the name of Nebuchadnezzar to do His will, when He needed to bring His nation back to the worship of their Savior and true God, from the idolatry of their culture at the time. Finally, that king was given an entire chapter of the Bible, Daniel 4, in which to state His testimony that the God of the Hebrews was really God, above all others that man would accept or create in their minds.

We must not look at personalities, though it is my opinion that our present president is a Christian who has stood up for religious rights, and who has accomplished much good for our nation. Whether you agree with that or not, if you are against the things that God is against, can you vote for the party that promotes those practices? How can we return to the ways of God and receive again the favor of God? We must repent of the sins and evil ways of our nation.

Just as God has allowed the pandemic to change every aspect of our lives, and just as He has allowed natural disasters of every kind to assault our land, I can see Him being willing and able to remove the drug epidemic with its miseries, crimes, and deaths with just a snap of His fingers. I visualize families being restored, marriage again being valued, and children being taught the ways of God, in order to live lives that are peaceful, fruitful, and full of joy.

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you,” (Matthew 6:33).

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282