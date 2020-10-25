Centuries ago, our forefathers came from countries with state-run churches, denominations, or religions, and many people were persecuted and even killed if they believed and practiced even a different form of Christian religion. This is one of the primary reasons people fled to the new world; to have freedom to practice the religion of their own conscience. However, even here some of the groups that set up governments in the original colonies were trying to force people to belong to and adhere to the tenets of an established religion of their colony.

L. Agnes Russell

The early Americans had fled countries with laws severely restricting the people’s rights to believe and gather to worship. The Preamble to the Declaration of Independence in 1776 stated that people had been given rights by their creator. Citizens then believed that one of those rights was the free exercise of their religion, and the freedom from being bound to a religion that was set by law of the government. Today, we have had little fear that our government would ever require us to belong to a church that was not our choice; though our freedom to exercise our religious beliefs has been restricted in recent years.

If they think our religious freedom could not be taken completely away from us, our citizens should just look around the world to see what transpires in other countries concerning religion. Some governments insist upon an atheistic population, such as North Korea. Others, such as Iran, require possibly a Hindu or Muslim citizenry, with little or no tolerance for any other choice of religious preference. This is why we in America have had the First Amendment to the Constitution, quoted here: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

From where did the term “separation of church and state” derive, and is it a law in America? If one researches the history of the origin of this often repeated phrase, it becomes evident that it currently means almost exactly the opposite of what it originally meant. It originally meant we were free to privately and publicly exercise our religious practices and beliefs, which includes proselytizing, or witnessing, to our friends and co-workers in any way we please.

In the 1700s, when they read the First Amendment, the Baptists, a minority church group of Danbury, Conn., were afraid because this freedom had been included in a legal document. This meant the government would have the right to interfere with their free exercise of religion. They wrote to then president, Thomas Jefferson, asking about this, to which he replied, “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between man and his God; that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship; that the legislative powers of government reach actions only and not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should “make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” thus building a wall of separation between Church and State.

He went on to speak of the “natural rights” of the people, which was a phrase commonly used back then, meaning the rights stated as having been granted by their Creator in the Declaration of Independence. This allayed their fears, and for over two hundred years America was a country free from tyranny over religious beliefs and practices.

Only recently has this been changed, with the lie being that the concept of the separation of church and state was introduced and kept as law in the actual United States Constitution. In 1947, in the case Everson v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court declared, “The First Amendment has erected a wall between church and state. That wall must be kept high and impregnable. We could not approve the slightest breach.”

Even if Jefferson’s letter could be rightly construed as a legal document of the United States, when studying other of his writings, his intent is obviously meant to ensure that religious people are given the freedom to exercise their beliefs and worship in private and public discourse in society. The following Jefferson quotes were taken from the website of David Barton’s Wallbuilders, which is a treasure trove of historic information and documents.

[N]o power over the freedom of religion . . . [is] delegated to the United States by the Constitution. Kentucky Resolution, 1798

In matters of religion, I have considered that its free exercise is placed by the Constitution independent of the powers of the general [federal] government. Second Inaugural Address, 1805

I consider the government of the United States as interdicted [prohibited] by the Constitution from intermeddling with religious institutions . . . or exercises. Letter to Samuel Millar, 1808

In today’s American society, we have become accustomed to and have been tolerating people limiting and/or terminating certain of our religious freedoms. From the high school athletic fields and graduation exercises to the desks of individuals in the offices where they work, prayer and sharing of religious beliefs through speech or posted Bible verses has been prohibited. People have been removed from their positions or jobs for insisting upon exercising their freedom of religion. People have suffered the loss of businesses and had to defend themselves in court for refusing to violate their convictions.

One example of this persecution of people of the Judeo-Christian faiths in America is the case of our military personnel being robbed of their special dog tags with encouraging Bible verses and symbols. Kenny Vaughn has offered Shields of Strength dog tags to thousands of soldiers and sailors for twenty years, many of them for free. This has been an encouragement and source of peace and faith in God’s protection to many. An atheist by the name of Mikey Weinstein sent a letter to the Pentagon, which caused this practice to be prohibited. Now a person about to go into battle can no longer wear a promise from God’s Word around his/her neck, of his/her own free choice. This is one of hundreds of examples.

Jefferson believed that God, not government, was the Author and Source of our rights and that the government, therefore, was to be prevented from interference with those rights. Very simply, the First Amendment the power of the government to prohibit or interfere with those expressions.

As Thomas Jefferson also said, And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure if we have lost the only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God? That they are not to be violated but with His wrath?

Let us pray hard and determine to stand strong against the tide of godless opinions, cancel culture, and governors or mayors who would prohibit the rights of citizens to assemble and worship the God of our choice, and even pray publicly in the name of Jesus.

Live for Jesus! He's coming soon!