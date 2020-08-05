Football has finally returned. Despite several weeks, and in fact months of uncertainty, Union High School held a scrimmage last Friday night as its first football game of the 2020 season. This signals a time of great love for students, parents, teachers and everyone else in Union.

Other sports have also resumed fall activities, including the all-new girls volleyball team.

Social distancing regulations are in place in order to prevent transmission of COVID-19, which will make football games and other sports feel a little different.

However, football and other sports tend to unite the community, and during these times, this unity and semblance of normalcy may be a good thing.

Matt Hennington

The football jamboree last Friday night began the 2020 season for the Union High School football team. The football players, cheerleaders and band were able to finally enjoy something many wait on all year. They were finally able to enjoy the “Friday night lights.”

This almost makes the strange fall semester more bearable for many of these students, as this signals a greater return to normalcy even if football games look a little different.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, football games must adhere to social distancing guidelines; attendance can only be allowed if limited, and since Union High School must limit attendance, no tickets are sold at the gate.

Admittance is not allowed without a ticket, families of participants are given the opportunity to buy tickets first and masks are required. No one likes these requirements, but if the community wants football to be played this semester, these guidelines must be adhered to.

The return of fall football is also accompanied by the return of other fall sports. The new girls volleyball team began playing games before the football jamboree. These also must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The cheerleaders are also holding practice and will perform at football games. Although band competitions have been canceled for this year, the Union High School Band will still perform a show for 2020. The show’s theme for this year is “Sherlock Holmes,” and the band is practicing hard to learn this show quickly. The band will continue to play in the stands at football games as well.

Information for other sports can be found on the Union Public School District’s website, in updates on the Union Public School’s Facebook page or by contacting the school directly. These things are subject to change with the pandemic’s change, and Union High School will update their plans accordingly.

Most people love this time of year and all that fall entails. Football and fall sports are a vital part of fall to some, and as fall sports return, this will provide a greater sense of normalcy to the community.

While fall sports do run the risk of increasing the transmission of COVID-19, life must resume at some point, and Union High School is doing everything in its power to provide a safe environment for football and other fall sports.

No one likes the guidelines, and no one wants to deal with the hardships of living during a pandemic. However, a kind of normal life can return by following these guidelines. One day, the pandemic will end, and things will return to normal. Until then, everyone must make the best of things.

Even in this restricted form, fall sports will still make fall feel like fall. The return of a sense of normalcy will accompany the return of fall sports, and hopefully this is a sign that better things will soon be on the horizon.

Matt Hennington covers the Union community beat. He can be reached via email at mch.2000@hotmail.com.