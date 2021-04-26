Indianola and Sunflower County residents are continuing to reel emotionally from the traumatic loss of beloved Indianola resident and long-time downtown merchant, Jamie Iverson, who was tragically killed last Friday, April 23 during a robbery at her store, Paul's Jewelry.

Police are currently seeking a late-model black BMW in connection with the crime.

A prayer vigil was held in downtown Indianola on Sunday evening with a large crowd in attendance who came to pay respects and to join in prayer for the Iverson family.

Many friends of the family and community citizens, as well as many former residents of Indianola, have come forth wanting to donate funds.

They are hopeful these reward monies might help with the capture of the two men who law enforcement officials are working to apprehend in the robbery and murder. A reward fund has now been established at Planters Bank in Indianola. Anyone interested in donating to the reward fund can make their check payable to Indianola Community Fund---Jamie Iverson Reward Fund c/o Planters Bank, PO Box 31, Indianola, Ms. 38751.

Ryan Strawbridge, President of the Indianola office of Planters Bank, stated " From the moment this tragedy occurred, we have felt a strong sense of desire by so many people who are devastated by this loss of a dear friend and a prominent downtown merchant. Jamie Iverson had a strong love and devotion for Indianola. They want to show their love and concern to the Iverson family and they want to give to this fund as a means to enhance the efforts of our law enforcement officials."

Strawbridge added "As these funds are collected, we will work with Police Chief Ernest Gilson and Mayor Steve Rosenthal via proper protocol. We are hopeful these funds might lead to an arrest. Any citizen with any knowledge of this case can reach out to Crimestoppers at 662-887-9181 or to the Indianola Police Department at 662-887-1811."