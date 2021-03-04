Robinson Family Dental held its ribbon cutting and grand opening for its new location on East Jackson Road on Friday. It is owned by Lorne Robinson. The event attracted numerous officials and community residents. They are open Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brent Maze/The Appeal
Brent Maze/The Appeal