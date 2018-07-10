ROCK CREEK BAPTIST TO HOST REVIVAL

bmaze
Rock Creek Baptist Church, 3213 Little Rock-County Line Road, Union, will continue its summer revival through Thursday, July 12. Bro. Justin Rhodes will be the speaker for the week.

Obituaries

Nancy Auline Hiett Harris

Services for Nancy Auline Hiett Harris will be held Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the... READ MORE

Demetrius Thompson
Bernell Page
Annette Reeves
George Murray
Talmage Anthony

Copyright 2018 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.