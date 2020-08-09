I guess the scariest thing going on these days is how some people are blind to what’s going on. Why do people want to destroy this country which most of the world thinks is such a wonderful place to live? John James, a black man running for the Senate in Michigan, said his father was proud to say that “the son of a slave became the son of a sharecropper, the son of a sharecropper became a mason, and the son of a mason became an entrepreneur.” His father said, “I’m proud to teach my sons that this is the only country where you can go from slave to Senator in four generations and poverty to prosperity in one.”

From what I have read and begun to understand, there are people who hate the fact that everyone else can work hard and become successful in America but they only know how to talk about a utopian dream where no one has to work and everyone is just given everything. Therefore, the only kind of work those people do is the work of destruction, by words and violence. I’m reading Dinesh D’Souza’s new book The United State of Socialism, in which he explains such things.

I never really understood what socialism was, even though I knew it was bad, because I am of the generation that remembers hearing about Hitler, Stalin, Mao Tse-tung, and Pol Pot, all dictators who killed and enslaved millions of their own people for the causes of socialism and communism. I have learned that socialism has to do with the economy of a nation, whereas communism determines that the people are ruled with an iron hand, with no personal freedoms. Those dictators had both the economies and governments of the nations under their thumbs, but China recently saw that this would bring their country to ruin, as Venezuela has suffered recently. China released the economy of their nation just enough that they have a form of capitalism that is still being controlled by the government. They have seen a more successful economy as a result.

D’Souza explains that, whereas many young people have been taught in the universities that capitalism is a selfish system, on the contrary, it is very fair and actually gives everyone a vote. Every time anyone, even a child or convicted felon, buys something, he is voting for the product and the producer. Besides that idea, this capitalist country, because of its financial success, has been able to contribute to the well-being of the rest of the world. We need to understand how charitable America has been to third-world countries and even to countries we conquered in war.

Our children need to be told the truth. The Communists are evil, and their sights have always been on the taking down of America. They said they would do it. Years ago, the Communists said they could take our country from inside. Patiently, they infiltrated our colleges, and took over our media. We were like the frog in the boiling water, not realizing it until it is almost too late.

If you have viewed many Facebook posts lately, you may have seen the video of a woman listing a few of the goals taken from the book The Naked Communist by Cleon Skousen. The list of forty-five “Current Communist Goals” was read into the Congressional Record of the United States House of Representatives in January of 1963. Our leaders were told by Russian leaders, such as Nikita Khruschev, that they would take over our country from within. I do remember hearing about that back then. The Communist goals include the breakdown of the family, the abolition or control of all religious institutions, and the encouragement of free and perverted sex, even to the point of, through educational indoctrination, our little ones being in danger of violation. Again, I ask, is it too late? No, if we Christian soldiers start marching, and VOTING. Twenty-five million Christians did not vote in the last election!

The Marxist form of socialism pitted the worker against the ruling class. Today, those on the political left are inciting violence between whites and blacks, between gays and straights, between men and women, and between legals and illegals (immigrants). The Portland violence by Antifa, among others, which has gone on for weeks, was denied by New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, who called it a “myth,” which is one reason I said some are blind.

There is blindness to the fact that socialism has never worked anywhere it was tried, unless it worked for the totalitarian governments, composed of people who got “filthy rich” off the backs of the populace. Some who point to Scandinavia, to their “socialistic” form of government, don’t realize that even in those countries there is not pure socialism. D’Souza’s explanation of the situations in these countries is very enlightening, with one example being that each Nordic country has only about five million people, and America has well over 300 million.

What is really scary is to know that there are many people who don’t realize what the anarchists are trying to do, under the guise of love and caring, saying “Black Lives Matter.” These people started a movement that seems good and right, because black lives do matter, but they admit they are “trained Marxists” and will not stop until our government has been torn down, our Constitution shredded, our freedoms taken away. They do not care about the people whose name they have stolen and whose causes they are using for their own evil schemes. They use a slogan with which everyone can agree but about which the leaders do not care.

My goal in writing this is to get people to take the time to research on their own. I was blessed to learn about some of these things and I can’t keep from sharing it, with the hope that more will share it to encourage others to save America. Yes, I know Jesus is coming soon. But I also believe this country is still called by God for certain purposes, that it got sidetracked, but that God is not through using it yet! There is a revival coming and we want to be in on it, with the freedom to worship and to speak our minds.

Check out Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Bishop E.W. Jackson, David Barton, Bill Federer, James Robison, Tony Perkins, Dr. Michael Brown, and many others. Some of these names joined together to form the Truth and Liberty Coalition. You can find much information on their website. YouTube is great, or just Google these names. In many cases, our American history has either been left out of the school history books or twisted beyond recognition, so do enjoy finding the works of David Barton and Bill Federer, both great American historians.

Get excited about America, how the Sovereign God used imperfect men to found this great country, and about what we can do to save it. Millions of men and women have worked and fought and lived righteously to make this a country in which every race of people can be successful.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon!