Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu
Thursday 9/24- Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Friday 9/25- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Monday 9/28- Sausage Biscuit, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Tuesday 9/29- French Toast Sticks, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Wednesday 9/30-Breakfast Pizza, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu
Thursday 9/24-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Sliced Peaches, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Friday 9/25-Cheeseburger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Monday 9/28-Pizza Bar, Corndog, Corn on the Cob, Fresh Grapes, Chilled Fruit Juice, Fudge Brownie, Milk
Tuesday 9/29-Italian Casserole, Chicken Fajita Salad, Italian Green Beans, Italian Bread, Sliced Peaches, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Wednesday 9/30-Virtual Wednesdays
Union Public School Breakfast Menu 9/9
Thursday 9/24-Option 1: Cheese Omelet/Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Friday 9/25-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Monday 9/28-Option 1: Breakfast Pizza; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Tuesday 9/29-Option 1: Cheese Omelet/Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Wednesday 9/30-Option 1: Mini Pancakes; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Union Public School Lunch Menu 9/9
Thursday 9/24-BBQ Rib Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Black Eyed Peas, Cookie
Friday 9/25-Cheeseburger, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Cookie
Monday 9/28-Country Fried Steak, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Seasoned Lima Beans, Roll, Cookie
Tuesday 9/29-Red Beans/Rice/Sausage, Chicken Tender Salad, Yam Patties, Coleslaw, Roll, Cookie
Wednesday 9/30-Southwest Dip/Chips, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Whole Kernel Corn, Steamed Broccoli, Cookie
Newton County Academy Lunch Menu 9/9/20
Thursday 9/24-Burritos, Spanish Rice, Corn
Friday 9/25-Hamburger, Fries
Monday 9/28-Beef Tips, Rice, English Peas
Tuesday 9/29-Walking Tacos, Cookie
Wednesday 9/30-Chicken Strips, Tater Tots
Newton County School Breakfast and Lunch Menu
Monday, September 28, 2020
French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Steak Fingers, Baked Potato with Margarine, Southern Turnip Greens, Cornbread, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Chicken Fajitas, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk
Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Friday, October 2, 2020
Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk