Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thursday 9/24- Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Friday 9/25- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Monday 9/28- Sausage Biscuit, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Tuesday 9/29- French Toast Sticks, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Wednesday 9/30-Breakfast Pizza, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thursday 9/24-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Sliced Peaches, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 9/25-Cheeseburger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Monday 9/28-Pizza Bar, Corndog, Corn on the Cob, Fresh Grapes, Chilled Fruit Juice, Fudge Brownie, Milk

Tuesday 9/29-Italian Casserole, Chicken Fajita Salad, Italian Green Beans, Italian Bread, Sliced Peaches, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Wednesday 9/30-Virtual Wednesdays

Union Public School Breakfast Menu 9/9

Thursday 9/24-Option 1: Cheese Omelet/Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Friday 9/25-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Monday 9/28-Option 1: Breakfast Pizza; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Tuesday 9/29-Option 1: Cheese Omelet/Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Wednesday 9/30-Option 1: Mini Pancakes; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 9/9

Thursday 9/24-BBQ Rib Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Black Eyed Peas, Cookie

Friday 9/25-Cheeseburger, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Cookie

Monday 9/28-Country Fried Steak, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Seasoned Lima Beans, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 9/29-Red Beans/Rice/Sausage, Chicken Tender Salad, Yam Patties, Coleslaw, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 9/30-Southwest Dip/Chips, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Whole Kernel Corn, Steamed Broccoli, Cookie

Newton County Academy Lunch Menu 9/9/20

Thursday 9/24-Burritos, Spanish Rice, Corn

Friday 9/25-Hamburger, Fries

Monday 9/28-Beef Tips, Rice, English Peas

Tuesday 9/29-Walking Tacos, Cookie

Wednesday 9/30-Chicken Strips, Tater Tots

Newton County School Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Monday, September 28, 2020

French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Steak Fingers, Baked Potato with Margarine, Southern Turnip Greens, Cornbread, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Fajitas, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, October 2, 2020

Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk