Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thursday 9/24- Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Friday 9/25- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Monday 9/28- Sausage Biscuit, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Tuesday 9/29- French Toast Sticks, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Wednesday 9/30-Breakfast Pizza, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thursday 9/24-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Sliced Peaches, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 9/25-Cheeseburger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Monday 9/28-Pizza Bar, Corndog, Corn on the Cob, Fresh Grapes, Chilled Fruit Juice, Fudge Brownie, Milk

Tuesday 9/29-Italian Casserole, Chicken Fajita Salad, Italian Green Beans, Italian Bread, Sliced Peaches, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Wednesday 9/30-Virtual Wednesdays

Union Public School Breakfast Menu 9/9

Thursday 9/24-Option 1: Cheese Omelet/Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Friday 9/25-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Monday 9/28-Option 1: Breakfast Pizza; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Tuesday 9/29-Option 1: Cheese Omelet/Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Wednesday 9/30-Option 1: Mini Pancakes; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 9/9

Thursday 9/24-BBQ Rib Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Black Eyed Peas, Cookie

Friday 9/25-Cheeseburger, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Cookie

Monday 9/28-Country Fried Steak, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Seasoned Lima Beans, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 9/29-Red Beans/Rice/Sausage, Chicken Tender Salad, Yam Patties, Coleslaw, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 9/30-Southwest Dip/Chips, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Whole Kernel Corn, Steamed Broccoli, Cookie

Newton County Academy Lunch Menu 9/9/20

Thursday 9/24-Burritos, Spanish Rice, Corn

Friday 9/25-Hamburger, Fries

Monday 9/28-Beef Tips, Rice, English Peas

Tuesday 9/29-Walking Tacos, Cookie

Wednesday 9/30-Chicken Strips, Tater Tots

Newton County School Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Monday, October 5, 2020

Elementary Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Ham and Cheese on Hoagie, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, French Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Thursday, October 8, 2020 and Friday October 9, 2020 Fall Break