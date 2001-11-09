Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu
Thursday 9/24- Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Friday 9/25- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Monday 9/28- Sausage Biscuit, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Tuesday 9/29- French Toast Sticks, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Wednesday 9/30-Breakfast Pizza, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu
Thursday 9/24-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Sliced Peaches, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Friday 9/25-Cheeseburger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Monday 9/28-Pizza Bar, Corndog, Corn on the Cob, Fresh Grapes, Chilled Fruit Juice, Fudge Brownie, Milk
Tuesday 9/29-Italian Casserole, Chicken Fajita Salad, Italian Green Beans, Italian Bread, Sliced Peaches, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Wednesday 9/30-Virtual Wednesdays
Union Public School Breakfast Menu 9/9
Thursday 9/24-Option 1: Cheese Omelet/Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Friday 9/25-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Monday 9/28-Option 1: Breakfast Pizza; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Tuesday 9/29-Option 1: Cheese Omelet/Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Wednesday 9/30-Option 1: Mini Pancakes; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts
Union Public School Lunch Menu 9/9
Thursday 9/24-BBQ Rib Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Black Eyed Peas, Cookie
Friday 9/25-Cheeseburger, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Cookie
Monday 9/28-Country Fried Steak, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Seasoned Lima Beans, Roll, Cookie
Tuesday 9/29-Red Beans/Rice/Sausage, Chicken Tender Salad, Yam Patties, Coleslaw, Roll, Cookie
Wednesday 9/30-Southwest Dip/Chips, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Whole Kernel Corn, Steamed Broccoli, Cookie
Newton County Academy Lunch Menu 9/9/20
Thursday 9/24-Burritos, Spanish Rice, Corn
Friday 9/25-Hamburger, Fries
Monday 9/28-Beef Tips, Rice, English Peas
Tuesday 9/29-Walking Tacos, Cookie
Wednesday 9/30-Chicken Strips, Tater Tots
Newton County School Breakfast and Lunch Menu
Monday, October 5, 2020
Elementary Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Ham and Cheese on Hoagie, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, French Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Thursday, October 8, 2020 and Friday October 9, 2020 Fall Break