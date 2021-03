Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 3/10

Thursday 3/11-Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Milk

Friday 3/12-Pancake on a Stick, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Syrup

Monday 3/15-Spring Break

Tuesday 3/16-Spring Break

Wednesday 3/17-Spring Break

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 3/10

Thursday 3/11-Chicken & Sausage Gumbo w/Sandwich, Fluffy Rice, English Peas, Crackers, Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 3/12- Slice of Pizza, Corn on the Cob, French Fries, Fruit Juices, Milk, Condiments

Monday 3/15- Spring Break

Tuesday 3/16-Spring Break

Wednesday 3/17- Spring Break

Union Public School Breakfast Menu 3/10

Thursday 3/11-Option 1: French Toast Sticks; Option 1: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Friday 3/12-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Monday 3/15-Spring Break

Tuesday 3/16-Spring Break

Wednesday 3/17-Spring Break

Union Public School Lunch Menu 3/10

Thursday 3/11-Chicken Fajitas, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Broccoli Salad, Brownie

Friday 3/12-Ham and Cheese Wrap, Chips, Fruit, Cookie

Monday 3/15-Spring Break

Tuesday 3/16-Spring Break

Wednesday 3/17-Spring Break

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 3/10

Thursday 3/11-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, Variety of Milk

Friday 3/12-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 3/15-Spring Break

Tuesday 3/16-Spring Break

Wednesday 3/17-Spring Break

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 3/10

Thursday 3/11-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, Variety of Milk

Friday 3/12-Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 3/15-Spring Break

Tuesday 3/16-Spring Break

Wednesday 3/17-Spring Break

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast 3/10

Thursday 3/11-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 3/12- Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 3/15-Spring Break

Tuesday 3/16-Spring Break

Wednesday 3/17-Spring Break

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 3/10

Thursday 3/11- Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, Variety of Milk

Friday 3/12- Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 3/15- Spring Break

Tuesday 3/16-Spring Break

Wednesday 3/17-Spring Break