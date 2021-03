Union Public School Breakfast Menu 3/17

Thursday 3/18-Spring Break

Friday 3/19-Spring Break

Monday 3/22-Option 1: Frudel, Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Tuesday 3/23-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit, Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Wednesday 3/24-Option 1: Pancake on a Stick, Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 3/17

Thursday 3/18-Spring Break

Friday 3/19-Spring Break

Monday 3/22-Chicken Spaghetti, Chicken Ranch Salad, Green Peas, Glazed Carrots, Garlic Bread, Cookie

Tuesday 3/23-Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Chicken Tender Salad, Tater Tots, Mexican Corn, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 3/24-Hamburger Steak/Gravy, Chicken Salad w/Crackers, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 3/17

Thursday 3/18-Spring Break

Friday 3/19-Spring Break

Monday 3/22-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 3/23-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 3/24-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 3/17

Thursday 3/18-Spring Break

Friday 3/19-Spring Break

Monday 3/22-Corn Dogs Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 3/23-Chicken Fajitas, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 3/24-Stromboli Supreme, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast 3/17

Thursday 3/18-Spring Break

Friday 3/19- Spring Break

Monday 3/22- French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 3/23- Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 3/24-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 3/17

Thursday 3/18- Spring Break

Friday 3/19- Spring Break

Monday 3/22- Corn Dogs Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 3/23- Chicken Fajitas, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 3/23- Stromboli Supreme, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 3/17

Thursday 3/18-Spring Break

Friday 3/19-Spring Break

Monday 3/22-Sausage & Biscuit, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Jelly

Tuesday 3/23-Pancakes, Muffins & Yogurt, Milk, Syrup

Wednesday 3/24-Virtual Wednesday

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 3/17

Thursday 3/18-Spring Break

Friday 3/19- Spring Break

Monday 3/22- Manager’s Choice

Tuesday 3/23-Hamburger Steak, Garlic Buttered Potatoes, Mixed Veggies, Yeast Roll, Fruit Juice, Milk

Wednesday 3/24- Virtual Wednesday