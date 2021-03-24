Union Public School Breakfast Menu 3/24

Thursday 3/25-Option 1: French Toast Sticks, Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Friday 3/26-Sausage Biscuit, Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Monday 3/29-Option 1: Yogurt/Muffin, Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Tuesday 3/30-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit, Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Wednesday 3/31-Option 1: French Toast Sticks, Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 3/24

Thursday 3/25-Mandarin Chicken/Rice, Fruit/Cottage Cheese Salad, Broccoli/Cheese, Seasoned Cabbage, Cornbread, Cookie

Friday 3/26-Cheeseburger, French Fries, Fruit, Cookie

Monday 3/29-Beefy Nachos Grande, Chicken Ranch Salad, Tex-Mex Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Cookie

Tuesday 3/30-Italian Rotini Casserole, Chicken Tender Salad, Yam Patties, Black Eyed Peas, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie

Wednesday 3/31-BBQ Rib Sandwich, Tuna Salad w/Crackers, Glazed Carrots, Lima Beans, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 3/24

Thursday 3/25- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 3/26-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 3/29-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 3/30-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 3/31-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 3/24

Thursday 3/25-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 3/26-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 3/29-Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Cheesy Broccoli, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 3/30-Chicken Nuggets, Lima Beans, Macaroni and Cheese, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 3/31-Chicken Spaghetti, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast 3/24

Thursday 3/25-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 3/26- Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 3/29- French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 3/30- Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 3/31-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 3/24

Thursday 3/25- Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 3/26- Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 3/29- Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Cheesy Broccoli, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 3/30- Chicken Nuggets, Lima Beans, Macaroni and Cheese, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 3/31- Chicken Spaghetti, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 3/24

Thursday 3/25-Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Milk

Friday 3/26-Pancake on a Stick, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Syrup

Monday 3/29-Sausage & Biscuit, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Jelly

Tuesday 3/30-Pancakes, Muffins & Yogurt, Milk, Syrup

Wednesday 3/31-Virtual Wednesday

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 3/24

Thursday 3/25-Cheesy Chicken over Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk

Friday 3/26- Deli Sub w/Bacon & Trimmings, French Fries, Chilled Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Monday 3/29- Cheeseburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk, Condiments

Tuesday 3/30-Soft or Hard Taco w/Trimmings, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wednesday 3/31- Virtual Wednesday