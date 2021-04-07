Union Public School Breakfast Menu 4/7

Thursday 4/8-Option 1: Breakfast Pizza; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Friday 4/9-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Monday 4/12-Option 1: Mini Waffles; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Tuesday 4/13-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Wednesday 4/14-Option 1: French Toast Sticks; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 4/7

Thursday 4/8-Beefy Nachos Grande, Taco Salad, Tex-Mex Beans, Fiesta Rice, Brownie

Friday 4/9-Turkey/Cheese Wrap, Chips, Fruit, Cookie

Monday 4/12-Shepard’s Pie, Taco Salad, Tater Tots, Broccoli Salad, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 4/13-Country Fried Steak, Chicken Tender Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 4/14-Spaghetti, w/Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Baby Carrots/Ranch, Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 4/7

Thursday 4/8- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Hot Grits, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 4/9-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 4/12-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 4/13-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 4/14-Mini Pancakes in a bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 4/7

Thursday 4/8-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 4/9-Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 4/12-Pepperoni Pizza, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 4/13-Ham and Turkey on Bun, French Fries, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 4/14-Chicken Spaghetti, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast 4/7

Thursday 4/8-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 4/9- Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 4/12-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and Variety of Milk

Tuesday 4/13- Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 4/14- Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 4/7

Thursday 4/8- Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday 4/9- Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 4/12- Pepperoni Pizza, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baby Carrots, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday 4/13- Ham and Turkey on Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 4/14-Barbecue Rib Sandwich, Corn on the Cob, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 4/7

Thursday 4/8-Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Milk

Friday 4/9-Pancake on a Stick, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Syrup

Monday 4/12-Sausage & Biscuit, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Jelly

Tuesday 4/13-Pancakes, Muffins & Yogurt, Milk, Syrup

Wednesday 4/14-Virtual Wednesday

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 4/7

Thursday 4/8-Bbq Chicken, Baked Beans, Corn, Texas Toast, Fruit Cup, Milk

Friday 4/9-Chili Hot Dog, Chicken Salad on Croissant, French Fries, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Monday 4/12- Hamburger, Chicken Salad, French Fries, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tuesday 4/13-Cheesy Chicken over Rice, Sweet Peas, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Wednesday 4/14- Virtual Wednesday