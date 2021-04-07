Union Public School Breakfast Menu 4/7
Thursday 4/8-Option 1: Breakfast Pizza; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts
Friday 4/9-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts
Monday 4/12-Option 1: Mini Waffles; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts
Tuesday 4/13-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts
Wednesday 4/14-Option 1: French Toast Sticks; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts
Union Public School Lunch Menu 4/7
Thursday 4/8-Beefy Nachos Grande, Taco Salad, Tex-Mex Beans, Fiesta Rice, Brownie
Friday 4/9-Turkey/Cheese Wrap, Chips, Fruit, Cookie
Monday 4/12-Shepard’s Pie, Taco Salad, Tater Tots, Broccoli Salad, Roll, Cookie
Tuesday 4/13-Country Fried Steak, Chicken Tender Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Roll, Cookie
Wednesday 4/14-Spaghetti, w/Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Baby Carrots/Ranch, Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Cookie
Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 4/7
Thursday 4/8- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Hot Grits, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Friday 4/9-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Monday 4/12-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tuesday 4/13-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wednesday 4/14-Mini Pancakes in a bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 4/7
Thursday 4/8-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Friday 4/9-Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Monday 4/12-Pepperoni Pizza, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tuesday 4/13-Ham and Turkey on Bun, French Fries, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Wednesday 4/14-Chicken Spaghetti, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast 4/7
Thursday 4/8-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk
Friday 4/9- Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Monday 4/12-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and Variety of Milk
Tuesday 4/13- Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wednesday 4/14- Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 4/7
Thursday 4/8- Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Friday 4/9- Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Monday 4/12- Pepperoni Pizza, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baby Carrots, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tuesday 4/13- Ham and Turkey on Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Wednesday 4/14-Barbecue Rib Sandwich, Corn on the Cob, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 4/7
Thursday 4/8-Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Milk
Friday 4/9-Pancake on a Stick, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Syrup
Monday 4/12-Sausage & Biscuit, Pop-Tart & Cereal, Milk, Jelly
Tuesday 4/13-Pancakes, Muffins & Yogurt, Milk, Syrup
Wednesday 4/14-Virtual Wednesday
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 4/7
Thursday 4/8-Bbq Chicken, Baked Beans, Corn, Texas Toast, Fruit Cup, Milk
Friday 4/9-Chili Hot Dog, Chicken Salad on Croissant, French Fries, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Monday 4/12- Hamburger, Chicken Salad, French Fries, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Tuesday 4/13-Cheesy Chicken over Rice, Sweet Peas, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk
Wednesday 4/14- Virtual Wednesday