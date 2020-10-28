Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 10/28

Thursday 10/29- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 10/30- Sausage & Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Monday 11/2- Sausage Biscuit, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Tuesday 11/3- French Toast Sticks, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Wednesday 11/4- Virtual Wednesday

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 10/28

Thursday 10/29-Italian Casserole, Chef Salad, Green Beans, Texas Toast, Fresh Grapes, Chocolate Cake, Milk

Friday 10/30-Cheesy Nachos, Hot Dog, Mexican Corn, Fruit Juice, Rice Krispy Treats, Milk

Monday 11/2-Corndog, Chili w/Beans, Tater Tots, Fruit Juice, Cake w/Icing, Milk

Tuesday 11/3-Chicken Alfredo, Deli Sub w/Chips, English Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Fudge Brownie, Texas Toast, Milk

Wednesday 11/4-Virtual Wednesdays

Newton County Academy Lunch Menu 10/28

Thursday 10/29-Beef Stroganoff

Friday 10/30-Chicken Sandwiches

Monday 11/2-TBA

Tuesday 11/3-TBA

Wednesday 11/4-TBA

Union Public School Breakfast Menu 10/28

Thursday 10/29-Option 1: Breakfast Pizza; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Friday 10/30-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Monday 11/2-Option 1: Frudel; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Tuesday 11/3-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Wednesday 11/4-Option 1: French Toast; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 10/28

Thursday 10/29-Chicken Spaghetti, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Muffins, Seasoned Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Friday 10/30-Cheeseburgers, Tater Tots, Fruit, Cookie

Monday 11/2-Mandarin Chicken, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Seasoned Lima Beans, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 11/3-Chicken Noodle Soup, Chicken Tender Salad, French Fries, Broccoli Ranch Salad, Grilled Cheese, Cookie

Wednesday 11/4-Baked Pork Chop, Chef Salad, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Roll, Cookie

Newton County Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Monday, November 2, 2020

Elementary Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High Campus: French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Spaghetti, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Tomatoes with Dip, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Barbeque Pork Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, November 6, 2020

Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk