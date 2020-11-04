Newton County Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Monday, Nov. 9

French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Barbecue Rib Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Hot Dog, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Thursday, Nov. 12

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Turkey and Dressing, Lima Beans, Yam Patties, Cranberry Sauce, Whole Wheat Roll, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, Nov. 13

Elementary Campus: Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Ham and Cheese on Hoagie, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Academy Lunch Menu 11/4

Thursday 11/5-Corn Dogs/Hot Dogs, Fries

Friday 11/6-Pizza Pouch, Tots

Monday 11/9-Chicken Alfredo, Peas

Tuesday 11/10-Steak Fingers, Mashed Potatoes

Wednesday 11/11-Sloppy Joes, Tater Tots

Union Public School Breakfast Menu 11/4

Thursday 11/5-Option 1: Confetti Pancakes; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Friday 11/6-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Monday 11/9-Option 1: Mini Cinnis; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Tuesday 11/10-Option 1: Sausage, Egg, Cheese Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Wednesday 11/11-Option 1: Breakfast Smoothie; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 11/4

Thursday 11/5-Macaroni/Cheese/Ham, Grilled Chicken Salad, Seasonal Cabbage, Seasoned Turnip Greens, Cornbread, Cookie

Friday 11/6-Cheeseburgers, Tater Tots, Fruit, Brownie

Monday 11/9-Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chef Salad, Mexican Corn, Green Beans/Potatoes, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Tuesday 11/10-Veggie Beef Soup, Chicken Tender Salad, Baby Carrots/Ranch, French Fries, Grilled Cheese, Cookie

Wednesday 11/11-Stomboli, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Tater Tots, Corn on the Cob, Cookie

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 11/4

Thursday 11/5- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 11/6- Sausage & Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Monday 11/9- Sausage Biscuit, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Tuesday 11/10- French Toast Sticks, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Wednesday 11/11- Virtual Wednesday

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 10/28

Thursday 11/5-Meatloaf, Chef Salad, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Yeast Rolls, Fresh Banana, Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 11/6-Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Deli Wrap, French Fries, Fresh Grapes, Banana Pudding, Milk

Monday 11/9-Variety of Pizza, Hot Dog, Seasoned Wedges, Fruit Juice, M&M Cookies, Milk

Tuesday 11/10-SW Dip w/Tortilla, Deli Sub w/Chips, Mexican Corn, Cinnamon Rolls, Fruit Juice, Milk

Wednesday 11/11-Virtual Wednesdays