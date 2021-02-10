Newton County Academy Lunch Menu 2/10

Thursday 2/11-Pizza, Tater Tots

Friday 2/12-Fish Sticks, Fries

Monday 2/15-

Tuesday 2/16-

Wednesday 2/17-

Union Public School Breakfast Menu 2/10

Thursday 2/11-Option 1: Pancake on a Stick; Option 1: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Friday 2/12-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Monday 2/15-President’s Day (No School)

Tuesday 2/16-Option 1: Pancakes and Sausages; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Wednesday 2/17-Option 1: Frudel; Option 2: Pop-Tart or Donuts

Union Public School Lunch Menu 2/10

Thursday 2/11-Red Beans and Rice, Chicken Ranch Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Seasoned Lima Beans, Roll, Cookie

Friday 2/12-Uncrustable Sandwich, Chips, Fruit, Cookie

Monday 2/15-President’s Day (No School)

Tuesday 2/16-Taco Soup/Rice, Chicken Tender Salad, Southern Turnip Greens, Glazed Carrots, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie

Wednesday 2/17-Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Tossed Salad/Ranch, Seasoned Green Beans, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 2/10

Thursday 2/11-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, Variety of Milk

Friday 2/12-Bagel and Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 2/15-President’s Day

Tuesday 2/16-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 2/17-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 2/10

Thursday 2/11-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, Variety of Milk

Friday 2/12-Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 2/15-President’s Day

Tuesday 2/16-Barbeque Rib Sandwich, Corn on the Cob, Crinkle Cut Fries, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 2/17-Chicken Spaghetti, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast 2/10

Thursday 2/11-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Variety of Milk

Friday 2/12- Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juices , and a Variety of Milk

Monday 2/15-President’s Day

Tuesday 2/16-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 2/17-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 2/10

Thursday 2/11- Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, Variety of Milk

Friday 2/12- Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday 2/15-President’s Day

Tuesday 2/16-Hamburger Steak with Gravy, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Yeast Rolls, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday 2/17-Chicken Spaghetti, Garden Salad with Dressing, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Toast, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk