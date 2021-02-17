Newton County Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, February 19, 2021

Elementary Campus: Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Monday, February 22, 2021

French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Pepperoni Pizza, Garden Salad with Dressing, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Chicken Nuggets, Lima Beans, Macaroni and Cheese, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Red Beans and Rice with Sausage, Whole Kernel Corn, Cornbread, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Beef Nachos Grande, Garden Salad with Dressing, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Union Public Schools Breakfast

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Gravy Biscuit w/Cheese Omelet Option 2: poptart or donuts

Friday, February 19, 2021

Option 1: Sausage Biscuit 1 Option 2: pop tart or donuts

Monday, February 22, 2021

Option 1: Mini Waffles Option 2: poptart or donuts

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Option 1: Hash brown and Cheese Omelet Option 2: poptart or donuts

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Option 1: French Toast Sticks Option 2: poptart or donuts

Union Public Schools Lunch

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Chicken Alfredo Grilled Chicken Salad, Steamed Broccoli/Cheese Sweet Potato Fries, roll cookie

Friday, February 19, 2021

Ham/Cheese Wrap, Chips, Fruit, cookie

Monday, February 22, 2021

Beef Soft Taco, Chef Salad, Steamed Broccoli/Cheese Tex Mex Beans, Roll, cookie

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Mandarin Chicken/Rice Chicken Tender Salad, Southern Turnip Greens, Glazed Carrots, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Stromboli, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Tater Tots, Creole Green Beans, Cookie